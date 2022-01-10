Athlete of the Week: Ryan Montgomery, Findlay

Although the sophomore sensation doesn't bask in his own numbers, they were still impressive. 333 passing yards and a career-high six touchdowns against Fremont Ross

FINDLAY, Ohio — "First and foremost, I do anything and everything just to win because that's the main goal," Findlay sophomore quarterback Ryan Montgomery said. "I don't care what the stats are, I just want to win at all costs."

Montgomery proved that in Week 6 of the Ohio High School football season, leading the Trojans to victory over previously unbeaten Fremont Ross.

"That was a huge win, we needed that win for sure," Montgomery said. "We didn't start off too strong, struggling in different aspects of the game, especially on offense. We didn't find a groove yet and this game we really found what we're good at."

While the sophomore sensation doesn't bask in his own numbers, they were still impressive. 333 passing yards and a career-high six touchdowns.

"I thought I played pretty well, but it's a team game. I couldn't have done anything without the other 10 guys on offense," Montgomery said. "My lineman played great up front, I didn't really get hit all game, the protection was amazing. Receivers made plays and just shoutout to all of them because I don't want to take all the credit because they played a huge role."

Head coach Stefan Adams added "You did see the highest level of competitor come out of him a little bit more than usual. He wanted to make every single throw."

Montgomery's talent has been center stage even before he reached high school. With two years still to go before graduation, he's already received more than a dozen Division One offers which include Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State & Toledo.

Yet, you won't find this quarterback settling for anything.

"He loves to work. I think he truly believes that everything he does will help him to be successful individually and for his teammates as well," Adams said. "I've just been super impressed with his ability to put his head down and work."

Effort that has lead to production and most importantly belief.

"I just love having the ball in my hands, I'm super confident in myself," Montgomery said. "Super confident in our offense and I know I can make plays, it really showed Friday night."