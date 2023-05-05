Athlete of the Week: Reece Hill of Ottawa Hills

In a win over Perrysburg, Hill scored seven goals in the fourth quarter helping the Green Bears remain unbeaten on the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — On the lacrosse pitch is where we find our Athlete of the Week presented by Dave's Running.

Ottawa Hills junior Reece Hill awarded the honors after putting on a show in a win over Perrysburg on Thursday.

With his team fighting to remain unbeaten on the season, the marksman for the Green Bears went to work.

Hill scored seven goals in the fourth quarter to put away the Jackets which was more tallies than Perrysburg was able to net as a team.

A stellar performance that not only had Green Bears fans up and cheering, but made sure that undefeated mark remained alive.

It may have been Senior Night at Ottawa Hills, but junior Reece Hill absolutely stole the show 🔥



7 goals in the 4th quarter alone, put away Perrysburg & kept the Green Bears undefeated! Here is EVERY tally #22 scored in the final frame... pic.twitter.com/hdAxS3Lut5 — H. Tyler Seggerman (@TylerSeggerman) May 5, 2023

"That's one of my best performances, honestly. Perrysburg's a really solid team," said Hill. "I know they were throwing some JV guys in near the end, so were we, but that was one of my better performances for sure."

"I found confidence in myself and just trusted my shot. I took a little bit more time, I wasn't just shooting the ball right away," said Hill. "I was willing to take a little bit of physicality into play. I knew we had to get a certain amount of goals for seeding and I just had to put that to my head and kept going."

Thanks to the stellar performance from Hill, Ottawa Hills now sits at 13-0 on the season.

"This has been a big year for us. We've had a lot of big wins," said Hill. "It feels good. I think everyone's really, really confident right now which helps. I think everyone feels good about themselves so I think that can really help everybody out."