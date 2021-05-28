Athlete of the Week: Mikaylah Marshall of Rogers High School

Marshall has been getting it done as a two-sport spring athlete. She was a district champ in the shot put and also made first-team All-City in softball.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It’s been a busy spring for Mikaylah Marshall of Rogers High School.

She was named first-team All-City in softball for the Rams, but she also put in the work in the shot put.

Last week, she won a district title by throwing 39 feet, 9 inches and she did it on her very last throw of districts.

"I was kind of shocked," said Marshall. "Especially it being my last throw-in, I was just shocked. Everybody was cheering me on so I was kind of confused like, 'Why? What happened?' Then they announced how far it was and I was like, 'Wow, that's crazy.' I didn't think I could do it."

The spring has been a grind for Marshall. Trying to keep your grades up while playing two sports at the same time has certainly been a delicate balancing act, but one she’s mastered this season.

"Lots of hard work and dedication," said Marshall. "Lots of late nights and missing practice to be at one sport, so then having to practice extra hard the next day. It was very hard. There were many times where I wanted to quit and I didn't want to do it anymore because I was just so stressed, but I had many people supporting me and telling me I can do it. Just a lot of support behind me."