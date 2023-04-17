Athlete of the Week: Lukas Donawa of Toledo Christian

In a win over Lake High School, Donawa hit two home runs and had five RBI and it was the first time he has ever homered in a game.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Christian baseball is off to a great start to the season and a big reason why is the play of Lukas Donawa.

In a win over Lake High School, Donawa went 3-4 with two home runs and five runs batted in.

Not only was it the first multi-home run game for the senior, it was the first time he's ever homered in a game in his career.

"It felt really good to have a game like that, swing felt really good before the game," said Donawa. "Honestly, the home runs didn't feel any different off the bat than just a good gap shot, but it was nice to be able to jog around the bases."

"He's always been a good hitter, but he's really become a student of the game," said Toledo Christian baseball head coach Paul LaPlante. "He's always honing it, trying to get better and it was great to see him get what he deserved."

"I've never actually hit a home run in my career so those were my first two," said Donawa. "It was just nice to be able to come to the dugout and have my team celebrate it. It was really nice we could pull off the win."

LaPlante says that while what Donawa does in the batter's box is huge, it's what he does defensively that has the most impact.

"He'll be recognized for what he did offensively, but he's the best defensive outfielder we ever had," said LaPlante. "He's amazing in the outfield. He's putting it together on offense and defense right now and it's going to be a fun season."

Lukas Donawa from Toledo Christian is our Athlete of the Week sponsored by Dave's Running.