Athlete of the Week: Lily Good of Whitmer High School

The Whitmer freshman broke a 35-year-old school record in the girls 3200 meter run.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whitmer High School's Lily Good is WTOL 11's Athlete of the Week presented by Dave's Running.

On Thursday, the freshman runner set a new school record in the girls 3200-meter run with a time of 11:25.28 seconds, breaking the program's previous high record set in 1988.

"The excitement was off the roof because going up to the starting line, it was just, 'let's go out there and try to get a new PR,'" Good said. "Around the fifth or sixth lap, my coach told me that I was on pace and that I could actually do it, so that was my determination the rest of the race. I've been putting in the work since 7th grade and I've always wanted a goal like this, so I keep working toward it."

In long-distance running, it's all about timing. Good beat the previous record of 11:27 by about two seconds, a fitting way to highlight an amazing achievement and rising Panther star.

"To break the school record in the two-mile that early wasn't something we were expecting," assistant coach Reis Baidel said. "It was one of our goals for the season and we knew it was possible. Now, it's set a new goal and put a plan together to reach the next one."

To put Good's run in perspective, her record-breaking time would have placed 12th at last year's state meet, which is still roughly two months away this season.

