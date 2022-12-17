Athlete of the Week: Lauren Gerken, Liberty-Benton

BGSU commit Lauren Gerken became the fastest Eagle to eclipse 1,000 career points.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A goal Liberty-Benton star Lauren Gerken star envisioned prior to even putting on a high school uniform is now cemented throughout the program.

"To be completely honest, I had no idea how close I was," Gerken said. "I mean I knew I was pretty close to 1,000 but I didn't realize I would get it in that game."

In a conference matchup with Vanlue, Gerken, a forward, pulled up from the corner and netted history.

"When I hit that three, it was overwhelming because I saw everyone stand up and saw my family in the crowd," she said. "It was super cool."

Only a junior, Gerken became the fastest Eagle to reach the millennium mark. Not only that, but her play has helped Liberty-Benton jump out to a perfect 8-0 start.

"I feel like I'm a lot stronger this year, which helps," Gerken said. "I just have to be mentally and physically prepared to go into games and be ready to fight back."

One other change for her this season is recruitment. In October, with more than a dozen collegiate offers, the six-foot phenom chose to continue her career at Bowling Green State University.

"Last year, it was more thinking about that [colleges] but now I made a choice, the right choice and I can just go play & have fun," Gerken said.

