Athlete of the Week: Kaden Holmes of Fremont Ross High School

Holmes burst onto the scene last year, but this season is putting up video game numbers for the Little Giants.

FREMONT, Ohio — The old cliché when someone is putting up numbers like Kaden Holmes is that they’re video game numbers, but I don’t think you can even put up these numbers in a video game.

Through the first four games, Holmes has thrown for over one thousand yards and has 21 total touchdowns.

"Just staying focused in practice, it helps a lot," said Holmes. "My mindset is just doing whatever I can do, just trying to stay healthy and get the win."

"He's a defensive coordinator nightmare and we're lucky to have him on our football team because Kaden would give me fits trying to be able to contain him," said head coach Chad Long. "It's kind of like pick your poison."

He burst onto the scene last year but this year has taken another step in his development as a quarterback, something that is a scary proposition for opponents.

"Last year I did a lot of it on my feet but this year I'm trying to show that I can throw the ball, stay in the pocket and deliver a good pass," said Holmes. "Just reading the defense, that's what I'm working on right now. Just trying to know where the defense is going to be before I say 'Go' on the play and know where I'm going to throw the ball."

"Nothing surprises me with his ability," said Long. "Throwing left-handed, running, just anything he wants to do, he does it so effortlessly. He just doesn't look like he's even trying and he's hitting the juke stick, break someone's ankles when he's running the ball, or just sidearming throwing the ball."

What a play here by Fremont Ross QB Kaden Holmes. He scrambles and then tosses a touchdown with his LEFT hand..... he's right handed. pic.twitter.com/ppkEbwsmgf — Troy Gingerich (@troy_gingerich) September 27, 2020

"We're getting used to it. We're not in awe like we used to be, so it's what we expect from him," added Long.

In week four against Clay, Holmes threw for 274 yards and six touchdowns which made this a pretty easy decision.