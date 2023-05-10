Athlete of the Week: Joslyn Hunt of Van Buren High School

Joslyn Hunt recently won the Division-II district golf tournament, securing her team a spot at state.

VAN BUREN, Ohio — Tough, dedicated and committed are just a few words that describe Joslyn Hunt.

Growing up on a par-3 course, golf was instilled in her at a young age.

“She has just been the hardest working player you could ever ask for,” said Van Buren High School girl’s golf head coach, Rhonda Nye. “Anytime you have a kid that loves the game, it’s not hard to coach them. They’re very self driven and self motivated and she’s very much a perfectionist within herself.”

That hard work recently paid off as Hunt became a medalist, winning the Division-II girl’s district tournament which secured her team a spot at state.

“Freshman year I shot like an 88 and I was kind of close to the top, and sophomore year I was fourth so I could’ve qualified for state on my own, and then last year I was second,” Hunt said. “So I was like, 'OK, this year could actually be my year,' but I didn’t really put a place in my head. It was just like improve from last year and that’s been my biggest goal.”

Hunt has been a part of Van Buren’s golf team for all four years of high school and has bought into perfecting her craft any chance she gets.

“Definitely attribute it to all the practicing and hard work,” she said. “Even as a team we’ve all been practicing in the summer and I’ve even practiced during the winter, hitting balls into the net in the garage.”

Hunt said she plans to continue to improve at state and to not let the numbers affect her mindset.

“You can’t really put a place you want to get, it’s just shoot up your best score and keep improving.”

Joslyn Hunt of Van Buren High School is our Dave's Running Athlete of the Week.