Athlete of the Week | Jenna Lutz, St. Ursula Academy

The senior led the Arrows to their 1st-ever TRAC championship after hitting a 3-run home run while also pitching a complete game.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For every senior high school athlete, the final game can be the most anticipated and nerve-racking. It's the last opportunity to represent your team and leave one final mark.

"It really was just a storybook ending for me," said St. Ursula Academy senior Jenna Lutz.

On May 22nd, the Arrows pitcher faced the realization of her career coming to an end, win or lose. Her final game in an Arrow uniform however not only became memorable but turned out to be one for the history books as well.

"Going into the game, preparing for it we knew it was going to be a tough game but we just wanted to leave it all out there and end on top," said Lutz.

The right-handed senior took the mound for St. Ursula with a TRAC Championship on the line in Oregon. Lutz went on to throw a complete game while striking out 8 Clay batters.

Her performance then carried over to offense, when she stepped up to the plate in the 3rd inning.

"It definitely felt great. When I hit that shot, I was definitely smiling when I went around the bases," said Lutz. "My teammates did a great job out in the field also and it was just an incredible game to end on."

A 3-run home run to deep left center field proved to be the difference in the game as her hit helped elevate St. Ursula to their first TRAC Title in school history. (6-3 final score)

Her two-way play came a day after graduation which further cemented how unforgettable Lutz' ability to cap her career became.

"It was just a great feeling, to be hugging my teammates and knowing that we are going down in history as the only St. Ursula team to win the TRAC Championship," said Lutz.

Following travel ball in the summer, she plans to attend the University of Cincinnati.

Jenna Lutz is WTOL 11's Athlete of the Week presented by Dave's Running!

