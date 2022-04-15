Athlete of the Week: Izzy Granger of Liberty-Benton High School

Granger is trying to repeat as the D-II discus state champion and on Thursday she broke the school record of 150 feet with a throw of 154 feet.

FINDLAY, Ohio — With a toss of 146 feet and one inch, Liberty-Benton's Izzy Granger won the Division-II discus state championship last year.

Back for her final season, the goal is not only to repeat but throw even farther. Her eyes set on the school record of 150 and last night she did it, shattering it with a toss of 154.

"My dad held a record for a while and it got broken and I asked him about that and he was like, 'Records are meant to be broken,'" said Granger. "I agree with that. It's one of those things where you do it and get it out of the way and you look forward to what's going on after that. You have to hit a mark but you have to keep hitting that mark. You can't just hit it once and back away from it."

Izzy is the daughter of A.J. Granger who played basketball at Michigan State and also won a state championship in discus when he was at Liberty-Benton.

"It's not necessarily winning or 'I have this many,' or 'You have this many,' but the knowledge he can share with me," said Granger. "We were out here on Sunday just throwing and he was able to transfer what he knows to me and I think that's something that's nice to have."

Her accomplishments in track and field only scratch the surface. The two-time state volleyball champion will head to Toledo to play volleyball this fall. But until then, her eyes are set on another state title.