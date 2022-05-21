Athlete of the Week: Eyan Wilson of St. John's

Eyan Wilson won both the TRAC championship and districts in the shot put and discus.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In just his second year throwing for St. John’s, Eyan Wilson is dominating the competition.

Last week, he won the Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship in shot put and discus. He’s trying to make it to Regionals for the second straight year and he’s got his full attention on making it to the State Championships.

"I did a lot of preparation from last season. I did train year around over the summer and fall with my amazing coach," said Wilson. "That's really what allowed me to create a better comfortability with the throws. I think that's what's given me the upper hand is constantly being in the throws and getting that type of experience and overall practice because that does greatly affect it."

Last year, he fell just a few inches short of making it to states in the shot put. That’s motivated him all offseason and it’s clearly been working.

"I'm a huge competitor," said Wilson. "Last year I did fall short at a few meets and that did stick with me a bit. So I definitely, every meet, bring everything, go out fighting hard, and I've obviously seen a lot of success with that strategy."

Eyan Wilson from St. John’s is our Athlete of the Week.

