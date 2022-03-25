Athlete of the Week: Evan Brandt of Bowling Green High School

Brandt scored a state-record 14 goals in a lacrosse game against Findlay.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green High School senior Evan Brandt is the definition of dominant. Earlier this week in a game against Findlay, Brandt couldn’t be stopped. But, just how good was this game in relation to a state record?

“I really didn’t know the record until halftime," said Brandt. "Me and my coach looked it up. I think I had ten at halftime so we were just looking it up to see if we could break it.”

“It definitely gives us an opportunity to be in every game, but we were like ‘we’ve got to figure out what this record is and we’ve got to get it for him," said Bowling Green head coach Connor Rogowski. "It’s something special he’ll remember for the rest of his life. We were sitting there talking about it and we figured out what the record was and we’re like, we need to make this happen.”

Eventually, Brandt did get that record. He scored 14 goals in the game, topping the Ohio record by one. It was a game and a feeling that Brandt will never forget.

“I couldn’t hear anything," said Brandt. "It was just raining and I was having fun playing lacrosse. They were pretty excited because we have a pretty good rivalry with Findlay so it just felt good to do it against them too.”

It was no surprise to Rogowski that Brandt was in a position to break a record.

“He’s extremely important, not just because of the skill he brings on the field and what he can give us during a game, but it’s also the leadership that he brings," said Rogowski. "Being a vocal leader and being a leader on the field and being one of our captains, he brings a lot more than just being a good player. That’s what I think makes him so well-rounded and makes him so good is just everything that he brings to the table all the way around.”