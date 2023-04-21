Athlete of the Week: Elvis Syroka, St. Francis de Sales

The Knights junior recorded 38 faceoff wins to set a new state record in boys lacrosse.

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's a new leader atop the record books in Ohio Boys High School Lacrosse and his name is Elvis Syroka of St. Francis de Sales. Earlier this week, the OHSAA confirmed that the junior FOGO broke the state record for most faceoffs won in a game with 38 successful attempts.

"Words can't explain, it's huge," Syroka said. "It's a surreal moment."

The mark came back on March 29 in a game against Bowling Green High School. Syroka missed only three faceoffs during the contest.

Prior to his dominant performance, 28 faceoffs was the state standard set in 2022.

"Every game I try to win every single one to help my team because possession is huge," Syroka said. "The more offensive chances you get, the more you're going to win."

Although highlighted by his record-setting performance, the week for the Bellarmine University commit didn't stop there. He also played a big role in helping the Knights defeat Rocky River High School on Thursday night at home, with a 6-5 win in triple overtime.

Syroka credits his dedication as a big reason for these accomplishments.

"Hard work does pay off if you put in the time and put in the hours," Syroka said. "It truly is blood, sweat and tears because you have to go hard all the time."

