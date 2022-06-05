Athlete of the Week: Case Boos of Eastwood High School

In 17 games, Boos is hitting .467 with a couple home runs and 17 RBI. He’s also scored 30 runs and stolen 24 bases.

PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — The Eastwood High School baseball team is off to a 17-0 start this season and they’re Top 5 in Ohio. Their superstar shortstop Case Boos is our Athlete of the Week.

We’ve watched Case Boos get it done in football.

We’ve watched Case Boos dominate in basketball.

Now, he’s leading the way for the Eagles' baseball team that is 17 and 0 and Top 5 in Ohio.

“This year it’s all about us,” said Boos. “We’re about playing for each other and I think that I’ve done that more than playing for myself.”

In 17 games, Boos is hitting .467 with a couple home runs and 17 RBI. He’s also scored 30 runs and stolen 24 bases. He’s the ultimate table-setter and catalyst for this Eastwood offense.

“We want him to get deep in counts and see as many pitches as he can,” said Eastwood head coach Kevin Leady. “He’s more comfortable now the older he gets that deep in counts, he’s OK. Having a guy like that at the top is incredible. It makes your job easy and it makes it easy for us sometimes.”