Athlete of the Week: Carson Altimus, Antwerp

The junior quarterback threw for a career-high 377 yards Saturday, topped off with a game-winning drive on an injured leg.

ANTWERP, Ohio — On Saturday night, with the Antwerp Archers' on the line, Carson Altimus showcased his ability to hit the mark.

"It just came on throughout the game," Altimus, a junior quarterback, said. "We're a run/pass team and we saw openings in the pass game, so we threw the ball."

Altimus' career-high 377 yards passing for the Archers last weekend helped keep his team undefeated.

"He's undoubtedly our leader in this program and guys follow him for a reason," head coach Jason Hale said. "This year he's taken a big step forward and he's like another coach on the field."

Altimus' grit came far beyond the stats in Antwerp's regional semifinal victory over Gibsonburg. In the 4th quarter, he left the game with a high ankle sprain. With the game tied and Antwerp in need of a score, the Archers QB proved his will to win.

"Our guys did a great job of rallying around him there at the end and picked him up," Hale said. "We protected and he made a great throw on third down."

Altimus also said the game-winning drive was a difficult obstacle.

"It was a little rough for me because I couldn't run," he said. "We had that big play to Landon (Brewer) and then I had to hobble back down there. I had to fight through that pain and that's what I did, we ended up scoring."

The 35-27 victory for Antwerp further extended the program's best season. The Archers now have a perfect 13-0 record and sit one win away from their first state berth.

"They show up to practice ready to go and every week we've gotten better with practice," Hale said. "That's a testament to them and they want to keep winning, keep this thing going. So, it's great to be a part of."

Altimus said the team's willpower and leadership is strong.

"We got a nice junior class and those two amazing seniors that have been leading us the entire way. We just want to keep this thing rolling," he said.

The Archers will face off against Lima Central Catholic at 7 p.m. in Findlay for the Division VII Regional Championship on Saturday.