Athlete of the Week: Carnel Smith, Scott

The junior QB threw for 257 yards, on 12 of 18 attempts, and finished with four total touchdowns in a 76-0 win over Bowsher in Week 7.

TOLEDO, Ohio — "I think about all the work we put in during the summer," junior quarterback Carnel Smith said. "Now, it's just all starting to pay off."

The 6'5" 220 pound signal caller from Scott High School is reaping the fruits of his labor.

"We consistently talk about stuff that he can do and he's great at managing the game," head coach Rahsan Wilson said. "I think he did a great job of doing that this week, which resulted in his fantastic stats."

12 of 18, 257 passing yards and four total touchdowns was how Smith ended his evening last week against Bowsher.

"That first drive, we had a few penalties, but after that it was all gas no brakes," Smith said. "I don't think we even punted once. Defense balled out and the offense just carried it on."

In his second year leading the Bulldog attack from behind center, Smith has elevated into a gridiron captain.

"His physical structure is that of a prototypical quarterback, but at the same time he's growing as a person and a player," Wilson said. "Being a better leader when it comes to getting the offense started. He's a pretty smart kid, so when it comes to it, it's like having a 2nd coach on the field."

Command that has resulted in Scott outscoring their first two city league opponents 124-0. An impressive display of skill, this QB credits to his playmakers as opposed to himself.

"I can't stress it enough, it might sound cliche but without my teammates I wouldn't have any of those touchdowns," Smith said.

That is why Carnel Smith is our WTOL 11 Sports Athlete of the Week.