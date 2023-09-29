Athlete of the Week: Camille Francis of Perrysburg High School

The sophomore had two of four goals scored in a win over rival Anthony Wayne on Sept. 20. It was Perrysburg’s first time beating the Generals since 2016.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Camille Francis has been playing soccer for as long as she can remember. A fierce forward on the field, already making her mark for Perrysburg High School.

“Right now, the impact that she has is tremendous since her sister graduated,” Perrysburg soccer head coach Jorge Diaz said. “So now Camille is just blossoming and taking charge of the scoring and taking charge of playing great soccer right now.”

Francis had two of four goals scored in last week’s victory over Anthony Wayne, a team that the Yellowjackets have not beaten since 2016.

“Anthony Wayne scored on us first so I knew we needed to get another goal to catch up with them,” Francis said. “For the second goal, we wanted to get a goal before the half because we wanted to be up and that would build our momentum up.”

Francis said she saw the perfect assist from her teammate and just took the shot. She added that her goal for the season is to continue to improve her personal play and keep the team’s undefeated streak going through the Northern Lakes League championship and state tournament.

Coach Diaz said he wants the same for his team and will continue to rely on Francis to take charge as the team’s leading scorer.