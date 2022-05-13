Athlete of the Week: Brooklyn Patchen of Anthony Wayne High School

Just this week, Brookyln Patchen is 3-0 in the circle with 17 innings pitched, not allowing a run and striking out 34 batters.

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Anthony Wayne softball team is absolutely rolling, ranked in the top ten in the nation and a big reason why is Brooklyn Patchen.

Patchen has gotten it done in the circle and at the plate this year.

On Monday, she struck out 17 batters in their huge win against Springfield and also got a couple of huge hits in that game.

At the plate, she's 6 for 11 with five runs batted in. On the year, she's got a sub-one era and she's struck out 167 batters in 87 innings.

Next up they've got the districts next week and this team is ready for a deep postseason run.

The Generals move up to #6 in the nation in USA Today's rankings. pic.twitter.com/5J5ruuUzlb — AWHS Softball (@AWHSSoftball) May 13, 2022

"I think it's clicking because I'm having so much fun," said Patchen. "This team is just everything. We're one big family and to be able to have fun on the field and be able to rely on them to get outs or get hits just makes everything that much easier."

"It's a weapon to have an athlete that can pitch at this level and hit at the level that she's hitting at," said Anthony Wayne softball head coach Ron Myers.