Athlete of the Week: Avery Adamski of Perrysburg High School

Adamski earned all-state honors her sophomore year as a libero and recently became the school's all-time career digs leader.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As Perrysburg volleyball heads into the postseason as the number one seed in the district, they will be led by their tough-nosed libero Avery Adamski. Her record-breaking performance makes her our athlete of the week.

Adamski stepped into the gym as a freshman, and the coaching staff knew she was going to be good. Her sophomore year she earned all-state honors as a libero, but that was just the beginning of the accolades.

“Even as a junior higher we knew her attitude and mindset towards volleyball is hardcore,” said Head Coach Laura Davidson. “She doesn’t mess around. She has grown into a leader. She knows how to push her teammates and they know what she is all about.”

Two weeks ago, Avery notched up another achievement becoming the school's all-time career digs record holder at 918 digs and counting.

“It was pretty cool,” said Junior Libero Avery Adamski. “I don’t think about the statistics or accolades. I just have fun and that comes with it. I got a lot of support from the community as well.”

“I told her, 'Well, you just broke a record and have a year and a half left,'” said Davidson. “I don’t think anyone is going to touch that one for a long time. She wasn’t a libero her freshman year but she grew into it her sophomore and junior year. I can’t wait to see what she does her senior year.”

Right now Adamski is focused on a deep state tournament run, but in the future, she will be a huge addition to a college volleyball program.

“Winning is my biggest thing,” said Adamski. “I’m focused on helping the team and our younger players this year.”