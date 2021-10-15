Athlete of the Week: Avery Adamski of Perrysburg High School

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As Perrysburg volleyball heads into the postseason as the number one seed in the district, they will be led by their tough-nosed libero Avery Adamski. Her record-breaking performance makes her our athlete of the week.
Adamski stepped into the gym as a freshman, and the coaching staff knew she was going to be good. Her sophomore year she earned all-state honors as a libero, but that was just the beginning of the accolades.
“Even as a junior higher we knew her attitude and mindset towards volleyball is hardcore,” said Head Coach Laura Davidson. “She doesn’t mess around. She has grown into a leader. She knows how to push her teammates and they know what she is all about.”
Two weeks ago, Avery notched up another achievement becoming the school's all-time career digs record holder at 918 digs and counting.
“It was pretty cool,” said Junior Libero Avery Adamski. “I don’t think about the statistics or accolades. I just have fun and that comes with it. I got a lot of support from the community as well.”
“I told her, 'Well, you just broke a record and have a year and a half left,'” said Davidson. “I don’t think anyone is going to touch that one for a long time. She wasn’t a libero her freshman year but she grew into it her sophomore and junior year. I can’t wait to see what she does her senior year.”
Right now Adamski is focused on a deep state tournament run, but in the future, she will be a huge addition to a college volleyball program.
“Winning is my biggest thing,” said Adamski. “I’m focused on helping the team and our younger players this year.”
Perrysburg's Avery Adamski is our Athlete of the Week.