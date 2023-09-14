Athlete of the Week: Aidan Antry of Genoa High School

The senior tailback for the Comets scored six touchdowns in the first half of last week's victory over Fostoria.

GENOA, Ohio — Aidan Antry is a quiet, unassuming tailback for Genoa High School. When the team evolved into a five-wide offense, he saw it as an opportunity.

"Totally went into the role and understands that's what's best for what this football team is and moving forward," Comets Head Coach Bill Fisher said. "He accepted that role, and he's getting his opportunities, his carries as well."

His coaches will tell you he lets his play do the talking.

"He's a leader by example," Fisher said. "Not the most vocal, but one that stands out when things need to be done."

Getting things done is exactly what Antry did last Friday night. The senior scored six touchdowns against Fostoria, getting three on the ground and catching another three through the air and he did it all in the first half.

"I didn't realize until I checked on the stat sheet and I was like 'Well, I didn't think I did that,'" Antry said. "It sounded about right but I just thought it was crazy."

Antry gives a ton of credit to his teammates for making last week's performance possible.

"My o-line and everyone around me is just as good," Antry said. "I just love all my teammates."

Antry is one of the impact players on a team that's won its last three games by an average margin of victory of 26 points. He says being a part of a program like Genoa is special.

"I love it," Antry said. "Each week the community comes out. They always come out and support us and I just love it."

Antry finished with 226 total yards in Week 4 (100 rushing, 126 passing) to go along with his scoring output.

He is our Athlete of the Week sponsored by Dave's Running.