Athlete of the Week: Addie Arnold of Bryan High School

In the past two weeks, Arnold has thrown multiple no-hitters and had multiple game-winning hits, etching her name in Bryan High School history books.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYAN, Ohio — Bryan High School’s Addie Arnold is one of the best athletes in school history. She’s already had a decorated high school career, but the last couple weeks, she’s taken that to another level.

Arnold has already accomplished a ton in her time at Bryan High School. She’s a three-sport athlete. She is a major part of the basketball, soccer, and softball programs.

She’s also getting it done in the classroom. She’s been in the top 10 percent of her class all four years of high school.

“Beyond her just being a great softball player, she’s a great kid and has a great attitude. A great leader for our girls," said Samantha Fowls. "She steps up in those big moments when we need her. Obviously they’ve seen that in the past week. So, super exciting and she just brings the energy that we need.”

Maybe the most impressive part of the last week was the thrilling 13-inning win over Hilltop. Arnold pitched 12 innings in the game and struck out 28 hitters. She also drove in the winning run with a walk-off base hit in the 13th.

@BryanSoftball

Big win over Hilltop tonight 2-1 in 13 innings. Addie Arnold pitched 12 innings and had 28 strikeouts. Katelan Nagel pitched a scoreless 13th to earn the win. Marlee Yoder with a big two out single in the 13th and a Addie Arnold walkoff single ended the game #DMGB pic.twitter.com/ajh6H32Rr1 — Bryan Athletics (@BHSGoldenBears) April 23, 2022

"Being there for my team in those big moments. We needed something big to happen and I just stepped up to the plate and kind of did it," said Arnold. "And on the mound I’m just kind of thinking that I have good support behind me and so whatever I do I’ve got good defense behind me. Moving pitches, throwing different stuff, just kind of working. But if it’s not, if they hit something I know I have good defense behind me so it gives me a lot more confidence.”

On top of that, she also threw a no-hitter in a game with 17 strikeouts in a game against Defiance. She threw a five-inning no-hitter against Delta with 13 strikeouts. Oh, and she also hit a walk-off grand slam to beat Edgerton.

All of this coming within the last two weeks. So, which is better? The no-hitters and strikeouts, or the walk-off grand slam?

“It was just a really big hit in the moment. It was my first grand slam ever. It felt really good. The strikeouts come more often I would say, so I think hit was more special this time," said Arnold.

She was the NWOAL player of the year last year and she was first team all-Ohio. With the numbers she’s putting up this year, she’s on pace to receive those awards again.

Addie Arnold from Bryan is our Athlete of the Week.