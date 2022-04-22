Anthony Wayne softball beats Springfield in battle of top 10 in Ohio

The Generals were powered by a three-run home run in the first inning by Trinity Nowicki, holding the Blue Devils off to win 4-2.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne softball beat Springfield 4-2 on Friday in a top 10 battle in Ohio.

The Generals, ranked No. 2 in Ohio, were powered by a three-run home run in the first inning by Trinity Nowicki to give Anthony Wayne a 4-0 lead.

Brooklyn Patchen would take a no-hitter into the sixth inning before the No. 10 Blue Devils would get two across.

The Generals though would hold on to win it 4-2 in a crucial Northern Lakes League matchup.

"It's a really good rivalry between us and we just go back and forth," said Nowicki. "It's just whoever starts hitting first and goes from that."