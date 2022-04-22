Anthony Wayne softball beats Springfield in battle of top 10 in Ohio

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Anthony Wayne softball beat Springfield 4-2 on Friday in a top 10 battle in Ohio.
The Generals, ranked No. 2 in Ohio, were powered by a three-run home run in the first inning by Trinity Nowicki to give Anthony Wayne a 4-0 lead.
Brooklyn Patchen would take a no-hitter into the sixth inning before the No. 10 Blue Devils would get two across.
The Generals though would hold on to win it 4-2 in a crucial Northern Lakes League matchup.
"It's a really good rivalry between us and we just go back and forth," said Nowicki. "It's just whoever starts hitting first and goes from that."
"We're a very loud, aggressive team. Our adrenaline came out that first inning," said head coach Ron Myers. "Springfield has great pitching and we were able to get on it right off the get-go and put those four runs on the board."