TOLEDO, Ohio — For the first time in school history, the Anthony Wayne Girls soccer team is going to the state championship.

And not to be outdone, Liberty-Benton girls soccer also won their game Tuesday. Northwest Ohio will have two different teams playing for state titles on Saturday in Columbus!

The Generals played and defeated Medina 1-0 Tuesday night in Sandusky. Although Anthony Wayne had an opportunity to score about two minutes in the game with a free-kick, the ball hit the crossbar. The first half ended on a tie score.

Less than three minutes into second-half, Emilie Gardner scored the lone goal for Anthony Wayne, guaranteeing the General's victory.

Anthony Wayne will now play Lakota West for the state Championship in Columbus on Saturday at 7 p.m.