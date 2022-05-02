Hard work lands northwest Ohio native spot on number 1 college hockey team in country

St. Francis grad Brendan Furry scored two goals against Bowling Green on Friday as his Minnesota State Mavericks beat the Falcons 3-1 at Slater Ice Arena.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — It was a huge night for Minnesota State hockey’s Brendan Furry.

The top-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks played BGSU on Friday night in Bowling Green.

The game also acted as a homecoming for Furry.

Not only did the northwest Ohio native have two goals in the Maverick’s 3-1 victory, he also had a huge cheering section.

It's not often a visiting team has this many fans, let alone all for one visiting player.

It's been a very roundabout journey for Brendan Furry to play collegiate hockey at BGSU’s Slater Family Ice Arena.

Initially, when he came out of high school, the St. Francis grad thought his collegiate career was going to be at BGSU at the club level.

But before enrolling at Bowling Green, Furry joined a summer hockey league.

That’s where he caught the eye of coaches in juniors, where he spent time with the Omaha Lancers and Tri-City Storm. Eventually, Furry landed a spot on the roster of the top ranked college hockey team in the country, Minnesota State.

"He just kept moving up the ranks. And where he is now is just an unbelievable experience,” said Brendan’s mom Linda. “He did this all, I mean, just one day he said 'I'm not done'. And here he is."

Those who knew Brendan in high school aren't surprised with his meteoric rise to the top of the collegiate ranks.

And many of them made the 20 minute drive down I-75 to be in attendance on Friday night, compared to the 10 hour drive up north.



"In high school, he really wanted to go that next step, and he kept asking us 'what do I need to work on? What do I need to do?' And he's never stopped. You know he's had great coaches along the way,” said St. Francis hockey coach Chris Varga who couched Brendan in high school.

Coming into Friday night’s game Brendan had 7 goals and 23 assists, making himself a valuable player for the Mavericks.

And those in attendance on Friday know Brendan has more to accomplish on the ice.

"I mean, look at our family. All of these people are here for him. I couldn't be more excited for him. A lot of people, a lot of pressure; but I think he's going to do good,” said Brendan’s brother Roland.



And of course, what better way to end a homecoming in front of your friends and family than with two goals.