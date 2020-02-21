Emily Liskai is from Anthony Wayne. She was the NLL All-Around champion

Madisen Gladieux is from Clay, and she was the Three Rivers all-around champion.

Faye Smith is the head coach for Anthony Wayne and Clay. Two different teams, but just one coach.

"I've really enjoyed coaching both schools," said Smith. "To have a first place in the NLL and the TRAC, it's been really fun this year. To see that level of competition and that level of skill at all our practices has really been fun."

It's a unique relationship. The teams will train at the same time, but now at the district level, they're competing against each other. But there is a ton of respect from both sides.

"Maddy is an amazing competitor," said Liskai. "I saw her walk in the first day and I was like 'oh my gosh, I wish I had those skills.' She thought the same about me, but it's so much fun competing against each other. Even if it is harder to compete against, it's the best feeling."

"I'm always looking up to Emily because she motivates me in here," said Gladieux. "She's very, very powerful and I love to watch her do what she does because it motivates me to be better. And Faye being supportive through this whole thing and helping me also get back to where I've been."

"Both Emily and Maddy are very strong gymnasts," said Smith. "It's been so much fun getting to coach them this year. Getting to watch them both challenge each other and also motivate and cheer each other on, it's just been awesome."

Gymnastics is unique in this way. There aren't many sports where two different teams could practice together and compete against each other, but everyone is still genuinely happy for each other.

"We're constantly cheering each other on and pushing each other to get specific skills or hit a routine or event and I think that's really helped being two leaders in the gym, just being able to help everyone," said Gladieux.

"We blend really well at practice," said Liskai. "Everyone's friends, and we push each other. It doesn't matter your level or your skill. We're all best friends. We all push each other to the best that we can."

At Districts on Thursday, Perrysburg won the District Title and will advance to the state finals.

Individually, Gladieux, Liskai, Jessica Lagerquist from Findlay High School, Karrington Scoble from Perrysburg and Hannah Chen from Anthony Wayne will all be going to state.

RELATED: Southview hockey welcome international players to Sylvania

RELATED: Otsego's Abby Gase gets para-swimming in OHSAA state tournament