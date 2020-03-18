TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the things people can still do, for now, is get out on the golf course. Despite the cold temperatures, there were still a few hearty golfers at South Toledo Golf Club, and they are certainly taking some extra precautions.

They’re making sure all carts are fully sanitized. They also have cleaning supplies available for golfers to take out themselves.



On top of that, they’ve instituted a rule of leaving all flag sticks in the hole.

“It’s kinda like playing indoor golf," said Nick Szymanski of the South Toledo Golf Course. "Six-footers are good. It’s easy stuff. Nobody has to touch the flags. We took all the bunker rakes out, just do the bunker with your feet, that type of stuff. Obviously just keeping the building in here clean and sanitized. Also, you come in, you register, and you get out the door.”

Tom Shook is a longtime teacher who calls himself semi-retired now. He's trying his best to get out and stay active in these uncertain times.

"Even if a golf course if full, you've only got a couple hundred people here and they're spread out over 100 acres," said Shook. "I'm just glad to get out while I'm off school right now. It's just nice to be able to get out, get some exercise, walk a little bit and enjoy the day."

Sports have been put on hold for the most part, but for now, golf is still a safe spot with the proper precautions.

