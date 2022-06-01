Toledo-born Stacy Lewis named 2023 USA Solheim Cup captain

Lewis is a 13-time winner on the LPGA Tour. She has played in four Solheim Cups and was an assistant captain in 2021 at Inverness.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-born Stacy Lewis will lead Team USA at the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain.

Lewis, a two-time major champion, was named team captain Wednesday. She is a four-time member of the American team as a player.

“To be named captain for the USA Solheim Cup team is an incredible honor and I’m beyond grateful to the committee for choosing me,” Lewis said. “I have so many amazing memories from my years on the team and the two opportunities I’ve had to work alongside the team. I absolutely love the Solheim Cup and I want 2023 to be as great an experience for my team as my years wearing Red, White and Blue have been for me.”

It’s always an honor to represent the Red, White and Blue!



Can’t wait to lead @SolheimCupUSA in 2023 🇺🇸💪 pic.twitter.com/6B0mjn0tIG — Stacy Lewis (@Stacy_Lewis) February 9, 2022

Lewis was an assistant captain for Pat Hurst at the 2021 Solheim Cup, which was played at Inverness Club in Toledo. She served as an unofficial assistant in 2019 after withdrawing as a player due to injury.

She will be the youngest American captain in Solheim Cup history at 38 years, 7 months and 6 days old on the first day of competition. According to Golf Digest, Lewis has not ruled out playing in the tournament.

“I have learned so much from the past captains on the Solheim Cup Committee, and the fact that they chose me to lead this team is one of the proudest moments of my career,” Lewis said. “Juli [Inkster] gave me my first taste of captaincy when she asked me to help her with the singles lineup in Germany in 2015. Being an assistant captain for Pat was honestly the most fun week I’ve had at a Solheim Cup. I’m more than ready to step into this role.”

Lewis owns 13 victories on the LPGA Tour, including the 2011 Chevron Championship and 2013 AIG Women's Open. She spent 264 consecutive weeks ranked inside the top 10 of the Rolex Women's Golf Rankings from 2011-2016.

Lewis was named LPGA Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014.