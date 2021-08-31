x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Solheim Cup

LIST | Today's events at the Solheim Cup

Here are the officially scheduled events for the Solheim Cup for Tuesday, Aug. 31.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The best women's golfers from the United States and Europe are set to renew their rivalry at the Solheim Cup, which starts Sept. 4 at Inverness Club in Toledo.

The three-day competition is held in odd-numbered years, alternating between sites in the U.S. and Europe. Here is the list of official events day by day:

TODAY'S SOLHEIM CUP EVENTS

Tuesday, Aug. 31

Military Appreciation Day

9 a.m. - Gates Open

  • Team USA and Team Europe practice session

11 a.m.-4 p.m. - Women's Summit, Stranahan Theater

6-9 p.m. - Solheim After Sundown Downton - Hensville

  • PING Jr. Solheim Cup - Opening Ceremony, Sylvania Country Club

4 p.m. - Course Gates Close

TODAY'S FIRST ALERT FORECAST

PHOTOS | Solheim Cup 2021

1 / 9
WTOL 11
Inverness Club is ready for fans to rock the stands during the 2021 Solheim Cup. Cheers and shouts are encouraged during this tournament - no golf claps necessary!

RELATED: Several road closures in Toledo start Tuesday for Solheim Cup events

RELATED: 2021 Solheim Cup guide: Tickets, parking and everything else you need to know

RELATED: Masks required at Solheim Cup Fan Fest concerts, Women's Summit, shuttle buses