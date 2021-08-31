LIST | Today's events at the Solheim Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio — The best women's golfers from the United States and Europe are set to renew their rivalry at the Solheim Cup, which starts Sept. 4 at Inverness Club in Toledo.
The three-day competition is held in odd-numbered years, alternating between sites in the U.S. and Europe. Here is the list of official events day by day:
TODAY'S SOLHEIM CUP EVENTS
Tuesday, Aug. 31
Military Appreciation Day
9 a.m. - Gates Open
- Team USA and Team Europe practice session
11 a.m.-4 p.m. - Women's Summit, Stranahan Theater
6-9 p.m. - Solheim After Sundown Downton - Hensville
- PING Jr. Solheim Cup - Opening Ceremony, Sylvania Country Club
4 p.m. - Course Gates Close
