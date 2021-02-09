Water behind Promenade Park to be restricted during Friday's concert

The docks at Promenade Park have been taken out for the season and the water in a 250-yard radius will be restricted during the Solheim Cup Fan Fest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's concert is expected to be big with more than 15,000 tickets already sold, but one staple to a downtown concert will be missing: the boaters.

The docks are pulled out and the Coast Guard will be patrolling behind the stage for tomorrow's Fan Fest meaning boaters won't be able to enjoy from their decks like they're used to.

For boater Mike Sargeont and 11-and-a-half-year-old four-legged first mate Cody, the water is an escape.

Their 28-foot vessel carries them to some of their favorite places around.

"There's a level of peacefulness," Sargeont said.

This cruise up the Maumee River is a well-known excursion for the duo.

They rely on the docks downtown that have been taken out and replaced with a big stage.

"Where are you going to go? I mean these docks are going to be down here for a reason, for people," Sargeont said.

Friday, the Coast Guard will be keeping a 250-yard radius cleared for the Gwen Stefani concert and fireworks after.

It's different from most other concerts at Promenade Park where dozens of boats drop an anchor.

Sargeont says this long weekend is the beginning of the end of a tumultuous boating season when you look at the weather and he's not sold on the city's claims this is all for safety.

"Consider the public and not the celebrity because they've done all this," Sargeont said.