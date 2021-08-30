Volunteers hard at work on finishing touches for Solheim Cup

After years of anticipation, the Solheim Cup's week of events officially starts Tuesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Golfers aren't the only ones preparing for the week. Vendors are working on those final touches, too.

White tents are set up all over Inverness and volunteers are working to make sure everything is ready to go for Tuesday.

Volunteers said they're so happy this week is finally here, especially after all the build-up and questions about if COVID-19 was going to cancel the whole tournament.

Co-chair of Hospitality with the Solheim Cup AnneMarie Hinkle has been working with vendors for the last 14 months to prepare and said they're so excited to be a part of this.

She added that many of the volunteers also help with the Marathon Classic, which made it easier for them to generate buzz about the Solheim Cup.

"It's a tight-knit community and everybody is chipping in and helping everyone out to make sure this is a win-win for the community, for the golfers, for the LPGA and for Inverness. It's a great opportunity for everyone involved, including the city of Toledo," said Hinkle.

Hospitality Division Chair with the Solheim Cup Susan Kruse said this is a great opportunity for these businesses to give their customers a wonderful ambiance.

Between the beautiful weather, food and entertainment, Kruse said corporations were happy to say "yes."

Now the tournament is finally here and vendors are putting those final touches on setting up, she said just being here is exciting.

"I mean it's just energetic to be on the ground you just feel the energy here it's so exciting to see the tents how things have changed. I mean, it doesn't even look like the same course anymore," said Kruse.