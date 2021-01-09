Toledo-born Stacy Lewis at Solheim Cup as assistant captain

Lewis, a fan favorite, played a huge role in getting the Solheim Cup to Toledo, but will not be playing in the tournament.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the fan favorites at the Solheim Cup is Toledo-born Stacy Lewis.

She was part of the group trying to bring this big event to the Glass City, but she is here as an assistant captain.

USA captain Pat Hurst had some tough calls to make about who would play, and Lewis was certainly one of the toughest to say no to.

One of the toughest parts of this experience is for Hurst having to tell a few players that were close to qualifying that they didn't make the team.

That was certainly the case for Lewis.

She worked hard to make this team and bring this tournament to Toledo and she will be an assistant captain, but there's no question she wanted to play.

"It was tough," said Lewis. "I want to help this team win. In Scotland, it was probably fortunate I got to see the behind-the-scenes of what does go on, so I'm actually able to help some of the other assistants too. I'm having so much fun already, I can't wait."

"Stacy took it well," said Hurst. "I wanted her here no matter what. We had a plan in place and we stuck to it, and that's what we were doing."



