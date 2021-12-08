SOLHEIM CUP WHO'S WHO | Player profiles for Team USA and Team Europe

SO Humbled & Honored! Excited to announce I’ve been chosen to be part of team @SolheimCupUSA ! Always been a goal of mine to find my way back to the @TheSolheimCup ! It’s even sweeter knowing the lows that it took to get here! Now let’s get back that trophy 🏆 !! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/uni3LGZUvw