Solheim Cup fundraising opportunities available for charity groups during event

Charities are needed to work the concession stands in exchange for 8% of the proceeds, plus tips.

TOLEDO, Ohio — We’re just a week away from the Solheim Cup at Inverness Club, with match play going on Labor Day weekend. But as it gets closer, Solheim organizers are appealing for help.

They have plenty of volunteers, but the event needs workers - and lots of them.

You can make $15 an hour working the event, but they really need charities to work the concessions in exchange for 8% of the proceeds, plus tips.

Becky Newell is tournament director of the Solheim Cup, putting in some long days as everything comes together.

The huge grandstand at the 1st and 10th tee will seat thousands. They’re expecting over a hundred thousand fans to come to Inverness to watch the U.S.A. vs. Europe. Practice rounds, then the main event on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“If you look out at the Meijer Pavilion, if you’ve got six thousand people there a day and we need to serve them drinks or sandwiches and so on, we need a good number of volunteers," said Newell. "We have seven locations out on the golf course and right now we only have one of the seven confirmed with charitable organizations or individuals to help make sure we definitely show that Toledo hospitality and make sure all our spectators are taken care of.”

If your charity or church would like to earn some money, email Classic Sports Catering at angela@classicsportscatering.com or call 616-430-7947.