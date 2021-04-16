Solheim Cup opening ceremony tickets on sale; Gwen Stefani and Chris Young performing

Multiple ticketing options exist for both concerts.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tickets are on sale for the Solheim Cup opening ceremony featuring concerts by Gwen Stefani and Chris Young.

Options for Gwen Stefani's Sept. 3 show include general admission ($30), preferred admission ($85) and VIP standing room only ($85-$110). VIP tickets are sold out, and VIP standing room are nearly sold out.

Upgraded amenities for preferred admission include VIP cocktails and beverages, upgraded restaurant experience, larger viewing area and access to restroom cottages.

VIP standing room tickets also grant access to the GA and preferred areas, and come with the above amenities.

Tickets for the Chris Young concert on Sept. 4 are available in general admission ($25) and VIP standing room only ($65).