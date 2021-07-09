Solheim Cup fans bring tourism dollars to Toledo

While here for the tournament, many Solheim Cup attendees went out around town spending money locally, providing a much-needed boost for the economy.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As people poured in for Solheim Cup weekend, they also got around town spending their tourism dollars.



It’s first about golf, but you’ve got to find a place to stay, some food and maybe even some retail therapy.



"They had some discounts for the LPGA, the Solheim VIPs," Mary Kate Long said.



Long and her tour group of 100 people stayed in Perrysburg with the avid golf fans also dropping by Fan Fest and a Mud Hens game.

Also spending their night in Perrysburg was the DeWitt family from Flint, Michigan.

Their daughters were inspired by the golfers and enjoyed the food.



The family now has a season pass and plans to come back for some fishing on the Maumee and another visit with the animals.

Martha Scales is not new to Solheim traditions, driving all the way up from Orlando.



“I was in Chicago, Denver, Des Moines, Iowa, and Toledo. I got to say, I was like really, 'we’re going to Toledo?' But I am impressed," Scales said.



She’s not done yet and getting ready to explore the Glass City one last time.



“I think we may, we have to go home and pack because we leave early tomorrow, but we may venture out tomorrow," Scales said.



So, between dining, lodging, shopping and more, it’s fair to say that visitors' green was spent far beyond the greens of Inverness.



There are no exact numbers on the economic impact yet, but from talking to people, we know money was being spent in a variety of places across northwest Ohio.