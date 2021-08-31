Solheim Cup aims to spread message of empowerment with Women's Summit

2021 Women's Summit brings inspiration and advice to nearly 800 outstanding business and community leaders.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some of the best golfers in the world are in Toledo this week as part of the LPGA's Solheim Cup.

Organizers say the event is about more than the game of golf. It's about empowerment.

That's why LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samann says the Solheim Cup included a Women's Summit on Tuesday. The event brought together nearly 800 of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan's outstanding business and community leaders.

"That's really what we were trying to do. I think networking for women is so critical. Leadership and development are so important," said Marcoux Samann. "And so a summit like this, combined with this remarkable event, is a perfect combination."

The summit is a critical part of the golf tournament. Event chair Meg Ressner explains how it came to be.

"The idea was born when we were preparing our bid for Toledo to get the Solheim Cup," Ressner said. "So what we want to do is to make sure that women were front and center for this entire week."

The panel of speakers included television broadcaster Robin Roberts, and professional golfers Renee Powell and Annika Sorenstam.

The trio shared stories and advice to inspire others. They also answered questions from the attendees.

"Relationships that are building and conversations that are happening that the Solheim Cup has been the catalyst for, that I believe will have a lasting impact on the community and will continue to elevate the way in which we recognize and empower women," said Ressner.

A sentiment that LPGA chief brand and communications officers Roberta Bowman wants to make sure everyone hears and understands.

"As women were all part of the same team," said Bowman. "We have this opportunity to lift each other up through our experiences and our learning and to create quite honestly a better place."

Money raised at the summit will go to benefit several local charities, including Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.

WTOL11 is a proud sponsor of the 2021 Solheim Cup.