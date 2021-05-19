Solheim Cup 2021 schedule of events | How to plan your week

Opening Ceremonies for the legendary golf tournament begin Sept. 3, but the fun starts a few days sooner with events like "Solheim After Sundown."

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired in March 2021.

Toledo is gearing up for the Solheim Cup this summer, and the celebration kicks off long before the Opening Ceremony.

The city is set to host the world’s most prestigious women’s golf team event, where the top 12 US players take on the top 12 European players in a match-play competition.

Starting Aug. 31, Toledoans can celebrate throughout the 419. Here's a look at the current schedule of events.

SOLHEIM CUP SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1

Healthcare Hero Appreciation Day

Team Practice

THURSDAY, SEPT. 2

Team Practice

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

Team Practice

Opening Ceremony– Promenade Park (followed by three-time Grammy Award Winner Gwen Stefani live in concert)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 4

Four (4) Foursome Matches

Four (4) Fourball Matches

Airtimes: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. GOLF, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. NBC, 2:30 – 6 p.m. GOLF

SUNDAY, SEPT. 5

Four (4) Foursome Matches

Four (4) Fourball Matches

Airtimes: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. GOLF, 12 – 1:30 p.m. NBC, 1:30 – 6 p.m. GOLF

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

Twelve (12) Singles Matches

Closing Ceremony - Inverness Club

Airtimes: 12 – 6 p.m. GOLF

All events subject to change. As a note, Solheim Cup event tickets do not include downtown special events (Solheim After Sundown or Opening Ceremony). Special event tickets must be purchased online here.