Solheim Cup 2021 schedule of events | How to plan your week

Toledo is gearing up for the Solheim Cup this summer, and the celebration kicks off long before the Opening Ceremony.
The city is set to host the world’s most prestigious women’s golf team event, where the top 12 US players take on the top 12 European players in a match-play competition.
Starting Aug. 31, Toledoans can celebrate throughout the 419. Here's a look at the current schedule of events.
SOLHEIM CUP SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
TUESDAY, AUG. 31
- Military Appreciation Day
- Team Practice
- Solheim After Sundown Downtown Presented by Danberry Co., Realtors - Hensville
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 1
- Healthcare Hero Appreciation Day
- Team Practice
THURSDAY, SEPT. 2
- Team Practice
FRIDAY, SEPT. 3
- Team Practice
Opening Ceremony– Promenade Park (followed by three-time Grammy Award Winner Gwen Stefani live in concert)
SATURDAY, SEPT. 4
- Four (4) Foursome Matches
- Four (4) Fourball Matches
Airtimes: 7:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. GOLF, 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. NBC, 2:30 – 6 p.m. GOLF
SUNDAY, SEPT. 5
- Four (4) Foursome Matches
Four (4) Fourball Matches
Airtimes: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. GOLF, 12 – 1:30 p.m. NBC, 1:30 – 6 p.m. GOLF
MONDAY, SEPT. 6
- Twelve (12) Singles Matches
Closing Ceremony - Inverness Club
Airtimes: 12 – 6 p.m. GOLF
All events subject to change. As a note, Solheim Cup event tickets do not include downtown special events (Solheim After Sundown or Opening Ceremony). Special event tickets must be purchased online here.