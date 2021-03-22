Solheim After Sundown Downtown charity event will kick off Solheim Cup Week

The celebration in Hensville will benefit The Danberry Treasure Chest at ProMedica Children's Hospital. It's the first of several events before the 2021 Solheim Cup.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The celebration across the Glass City will start in Hensville at the end of August and spread across Toledo until the beginning of the Solheim Cup.

Solheim After Sundown Downtown will kick off Solheim Cup Week from Aug. 31-Sept. 6.

The celebration in Hensville will feature an Americana theme with live music, food, a live and silent auction "and more."

Tickets to Solheim After Sundown Downtown include access to the event and a drink ticket and entrance to the Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, Solheim Cup Practice Round at Inverness Club.

Tickets are limited to 1,500 guests and are on sale for $75 each.

Proceeds from the charity event will benefit The Danberry Treasure Chest at ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital.

You can purchase your ticket at the Solheim Cup website.