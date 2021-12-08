Several road closures in Toledo start Tuesday for Solheim Cup events

Many downtown streets will close in addition to a portion of Dorr Street near Inverness Club.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several roads will be closed in downtown Toledo starting Tuesday due to the Solheim Cup and related events.

The following streets will be closed starting 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopening 3 p.m. Saturday:

Summit Street from Monroe to Jackson streets

St. Clair Street from Jefferson Avenue to Adams Street

Superior Street from Madison Avenue to south of the Superior garage entrance

Jefferson from Superior to Promenade Park

Madison from west of Superior to St. Clair

Adams from St. Clair to Summit

On Friday, parking will be restricted on the east side of Huron Street between Monroe and Jefferson for ride share vehicles only.

On Saturday, Summit between Jefferson and Adams will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. and reopening Sunday at 6 a.m.