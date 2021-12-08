Several road closures in Toledo start Tuesday for Solheim Cup events

TOLEDO, Ohio — Several roads will be closed in downtown Toledo starting Tuesday due to the Solheim Cup and related events.
The following streets will be closed starting 6 a.m. Tuesday and reopening 3 p.m. Saturday:
- Summit Street from Monroe to Jackson streets
- St. Clair Street from Jefferson Avenue to Adams Street
- Superior Street from Madison Avenue to south of the Superior garage entrance
- Jefferson from Superior to Promenade Park
- Madison from west of Superior to St. Clair
- Adams from St. Clair to Summit
On Friday, parking will be restricted on the east side of Huron Street between Monroe and Jefferson for ride share vehicles only.
On Saturday, Summit between Jefferson and Adams will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. and reopening Sunday at 6 a.m.
Additionally, Dorr Street will be closed between Penn Road and St. Andrews Road near Inverness Club starting Tuesday at 6 a.m., and will remain closed for the duration of the tournament.