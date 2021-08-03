Robin Roberts, Annika Sorenstam highlight list of speakers at Solheim Cup Women's Summit

Former LPGA player Renee Powell, the second African American to play on tour, will also attend.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video aired July 23, 2021.

Journalist Robin Roberts and former LPGA player Annika Sorenstam will be part of this year's Solheim Cup Women's Summit at the Stranahan Theater in Toledo.

The Summit announced details Tuesday, including this year's theme, "Changing the Game Fore Women." All proceeds from the event will support local charities and the LPGA Foundation.

“After the pandemic threw everyone’s lives into chaos this past year, we were determined to come back in full force to network, focus on our personal growth and development and, of course, to raise funds for local charities,” said Meg Ressner, Women’s Summit event co-chair. “We will focus on emerging from these challenging times with renewal, resilience and courage.”

Roberts was a standout basketball player at Southeastern Louisiana University and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012. Since retiring from basketball, Roberts established herself as a prominent journalist and is currently a co-anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America."

Roberts is a two-time cancer survivor and the author of two books.

Sorenstam won 90 international tournaments in her career and still holds the record for most wins by a female golfer. She also leads the career LGPA earnings list with over $22 million.

She represented Europe in the Solheim Cup eight times between 1994 and 2007.

Former LPGA player Renee Powell will also speak at the event. Powell joined the tour in 1967 and became just the second African American to play on tour. She competed in over 250 tournaments and became the first woman to play in a men's tournament at the 1977 British PGA.

Former WTOL anchor Chrys Peterson will serve as emcee for the private event.