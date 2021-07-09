Mayor says Solheim Cup was such a success that another large event will be announced soon

TOLEDO, Ohio — Team Europe may be going home with the win, but Toledo leaders said the entire Solheim Cup is a win for the city. "Toledo has never looked more beautiful. I've never seen such great collaboration and working together. I mean an event of this size and scope takes an army of people to come together," President and CEO of Destination Toledo Lance Woodworth said.

Woodworth adds he's proud of what Toledo was able to accomplish. He even said he overheard how impressed visitors were with the city while out on the golf course.



"They attended other Solheim Cups and they didn't feel as welcomed there as they did in Toledo. They said Toledo rolled out the red carpet and really showed them a great time," Woodworth said.



Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said he is blown away by the success of the Solheim Cup. So much so, he said an announcement will be coming soon about another large event in Toledo.



"I believe that event is only coming to Toledo because of the work we've done to prepare and the way we succeeded with Solheim."