Masks required at Solheim Cup Fan Fest concerts, Women's Summit, shuttle buses

TOLEDO, Ohio — Organizers with the Solheim Cup and the LPGA along with ProMedica and city of Toledo officials on Thursday announced several mask requirements for events associated with the women's golf tournament coming to Inverness Club next week.

For Fan Fest events that include the Gwen Stefani concert on Friday and the Chris Young concert on Saturday, masks will be required upon entry. Organizers said that though the events are being held outside, the ability to distance from large crowds will be difficult. Masks will be available at all points of entry.

All Fan Fest volunteers and staff will be required to wear masks, when unable to social distance. Masks also will be required on shuttle buses to and from Fan Fest events.

Masks also will be required on shuttle buses from public parking to and from Inverness Club for the tournament.

Those attending the Women’s Summit event indoors at the Stranahan Theatre also must wear face coverings.

Solheim Cup organizers said they continue to work with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department and the Ohio Department of Health in following guidelines and recommendations from the CDC related to COVID-19.

"As the CDC recommends for everyone, vaccination is the best protection against serious illness from COVID-19, and while not required for attendance, we encourage Solheim Cup attendees to be vaccinated," a news release Thursday said.

Masks will be encouraged and for those who are not fully vaccinated, organizers recommend wearing a mask at all times, and particularly in public indoor settings.

The CDC’s position is that risk of transmission in an outdoor setting is minimal. Based on supporting evidence, the CDC issued the following statement: “If you want to spend time with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is the safer choice. You are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 during outdoor activities, even without the use of masks.”