Inverness Club hopeful for more large tournaments after Solheim Cup

Dr. Greg Kasper, president of Inverness Club, is hoping the Solheim Cup will help them land even more large tournaments in the future.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One of the things about the Inverness Club is that they have always been wanting to host major championship golf tournaments.

That's what this week is really about, being able to set themselves up for the future.

Yes, this is a very important week, but there are more big-time events possible coming down the line.

"It's been a mission of this club since it opened in 1903 to host championships," said Kasper. "The USGA is someone we respect tremendously in that regard, as well as the LPGA in a very similar fashion. We've also talked to the PGA Tour about different things."