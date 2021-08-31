First responders prepare to provide security for Solheim Cup Fan Fest

30,000 people are expected to attend the event at Promenade Park this Friday and Saturday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Providing security for Solheim Cup Fan Fest is a huge endeavor, especially since 30,000 people are expected to attend the event at Promenade Park this Friday and Saturday.

One agency alone can't handle a large influx of people, so it takes a coordinated effort to make sure the event goes off without a hitch.

"In my six years at ProMedica, this is the largest event that we have handled where we've had that collaboration," said Brad Conner, the Associate Vice President of Security and Police Chief for the ProMedica-Toledo Hospital Police Dept.

ProMedica police, Toledo police, Mercy-Health police, as well as Toledo Fire took a walk-through of the site Tuesday afternoon, including the food tent and concert stage areas. Conner said they were taking a look at fencing and access points, making sure they have sufficient staffing at different points of entry,

Guests must go through metal detectors and bring clear bags for bag checks.

The Toledo Police Department brought in extra officers on an overtime basis so they'll be very visible at the event.

"We'll have plain-clothed officers walking and mingling with the crowd. We'll have other officers in general watching over the crowd," said Ofc. Andy Dlugosielski, a TPD spokesperson. "We'll also have SkyCop cameras downtown and at the event to keep an eye on everything and help keep everyone safe."

An additional 50 security officers from ProMedica's hospital system will be working the event. The Coast Guard will also be present on the water.

One other thing to keep in mind if you are coming to Fan Fest: masks will be required.