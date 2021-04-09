Fan Fest brings thousands out to enjoy downtown Toledo

People from all over the world gathered in Downtown Toledo near Promenade Park to celebrate the Solheim Cup's Fan Fest.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Solheim Cup weekend has arrived and tens of thousands of people were in Downtown Toledo to celebrate.

The crowd greeted team USA with a thundering of cheers in Promenade Park.. this year... it's their chance to win the Solheim Cup back from the European team.

The teams arrive to a warm Toledo welcome at the 2021 Solheim Cup opening ceremonies! We continue our full coverage on... Posted by WTOL 11 on Friday, September 3, 2021

"Seeing women's golf come alive and all the excitement Toledo brings and the support we bring is amazing," Toledoan Lynn Colturi said.

Colturi came downtown for some live music and dancing, but for the avid golf fan the sport is where it begins leading to tonight's celebration.

"I hope they realize Northwest Ohio is where it's at," Colturi said.

The same feelings are shared by Shawna Woody and Wendi Huntley who are volunteering for Fan Fest.

"Toledo is on display, so I wanted to be a part of it," Woody said.

Barbara Gutstodt and Evelyn Gruber make no attempts at subtlety for their 5th Solheim cup.

They came with a tour group of 100 women with spirit to spare.

"We've been to Des Moines, Iowa, we've been to Colorado, we've been to Ireland, those are for Solheim packages, but we've literally been all over the world and we love it," Gutstodt said.

In two years, the tournament returns back to Europe, Spain to be specific.

Spain has their own delegation checking out what Toledo has to offer.

This is amazing, we feel like at home, the hospitality is incredible, but in Spain, everything will be different," Alicia Garrido said.

This is just the beginning of the Solheim Cup.