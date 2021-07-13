Countdown to the Solheim Cup is on in Toledo

The event is expected to bring at least $32 Million into the community. The Solheim Cup starts August 31.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — "What if?"



That was the big question Solheim Cup organizers kept tossing around before COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Ohio.



"Will we have it, will we not? Is it best to postpone to 2022?" said Director of External Events with ProMedica, Mona Shousher.

She recalls it was decided if restrictions were still in place, the Solheim Cup would have been moved to 2022.



"It is so important to bring this to the community, have the community experience as a whole because it is just something like no other," she said.



When Governor Mike DeWine finally lifted the restrictions, event organizers realized it's now full speed ahead.



"It was like, 'Oh my God, this is real.' We have to keep going and then the pressure hit and we all looked at each other like, oh my gosh, we're doing this this is going to happen," said Shousher.



She added the Solheim Cup is going to impact the entire community..

Economically, it's expected to bring in at least $32 million dollars.

"We've never seen this before. Toledo has never hosted anything this big. It will be a once in a lifetime experience," Shousher said.



Between opening ceremonies and concerts, even if you're not a golfer or a golf fan, Shousher said it is something you're truly going to want to be a part of.



"It's such great spirit and pride, not only the U.S., but for the community and it just brings everyone together which after COVID-19 and a year and a half of all this, it's exactly what we need," said Shousher.



Gwen Stefani will be headlining the concert at Promenade Park on Friday, Sept. 3. Park and Ride shuttles will be available.

Country music star Chris Young will be performing there the following day.

This year’s events will be entirely cashless.

There will also be a clear bag policy. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12" x 6" x 12" or one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar) are okay to bring in.

Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand without a handle or strap can also be taken into the event.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

ProMedica said the less you bring, the easier it will be to pass the security checkpoint.