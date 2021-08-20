Auction to benefit ProMedica ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital set for Solheim After Sundown event

Solheim After Sundown will be held from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 31. The event will have an Americana theme with live music and food.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Solheim Cup team announced several marquee auction items Friday available at the Solheim After Sundown event set for Aug. 31 at Hensville Park.

Among the items up for bid are:

USA and Europe themed Finn scooters

Ladies 28mm Rolex watch

Red, white and blue picnic table

Mud Hens jerseys with Solheim Cup logo signed by players

Team USA golf bag signed by Solheim Cup team captains complete with PING golf clubs

Rounds of golf at area private courses

Solheim Cup VIP experience

The full list can be found here.

Solheim After Sundown will be held from 6-9 p.m. The event will have an Americana theme with live music and food.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Proceeds will go to the Danberry Treasure Chest at ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital.