Auction to benefit ProMedica ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital set for Solheim After Sundown event

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Solheim Cup team announced several marquee auction items Friday available at the Solheim After Sundown event set for Aug. 31 at Hensville Park.
Among the items up for bid are:
- USA and Europe themed Finn scooters
- Ladies 28mm Rolex watch
- Red, white and blue picnic table
- Mud Hens jerseys with Solheim Cup logo signed by players
- Team USA golf bag signed by Solheim Cup team captains complete with PING golf clubs
- Rounds of golf at area private courses
- Solheim Cup VIP experience
The full list can be found here.
Solheim After Sundown will be held from 6-9 p.m. The event will have an Americana theme with live music and food.
Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Proceeds will go to the Danberry Treasure Chest at ProMedica Ebeid Children's Hospital.
Tickets are $75 and include a drink ticket, and entrance to the Sept. 1 practice rounds at Inverness Club.