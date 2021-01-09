91-year-old volunteer at Solheim Cup knocks off bucket list item

Jo Bonner, a Walbridge native who moved to Florida in 2000, came back up to Toledo to volunteer because this event has always been a bucket list item.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jo Bonner, a Walbridge native who moved to Florida in 2000, knocked off a bucket list item to volunteer for the Solheim Cup.

Bonner has always been a big fan of the Solheim Cup and was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

She is out volunteering all week and having the time of her life doing it.

Bonner was also very thankful to her daughters who helped with all the emails to get her all set up.

"It's just the love of the game," said Bonner. "I'm not real good at it but I love being out there and I love meeting the different people. I've met so many people just in the volunteer tent today and on the bus just getting here. It's just amazing to me."