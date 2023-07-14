Annie Park moves into lead after second round of Dana Open

Park shot -8 in the second round to move into sole possession of first place heading into the third round on Saturday.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Six birdies in the first nine holes on Friday has propelled Annie Park into the lead after the second round of the Dana Open.

Coming into the day, Park was -3 but managed to shoot a 63 on the second day of the tournament at Highland Meadows to push her out in front.

"Overall it was just a solid round," Park said. "Even though I had a few bad shots out there, the biggest thing was just recovering well from it. I learned a lot from this round today and going into the week I want to focus on my good shots."

Javaree Boonchant and Linn Grant came into the day as the co-leaders after the first round.

Boonchant did not find as much success Friday as she did in the first round, shooting a second-round 69 to put her two shots back of the lead heading into the weekend.

As for Grant, she also shot -2 for the day and is now two shots back of the lead heading into the third round.

Another one climbing up the leaderboard was Allisen Corpuz. Last weekend's Women's U.S. Open winner shot -5 in round two and now sits just two shots back of Park for the lead.

"Really solid past two days," said Corpuz. "Still just been hitting the ball really well and getting some really good looks at birdie and had a few of them go in."

She joins three others that sit at -9 for the tournament. Meanwhile, six others are at -8, just three shots back of the lone leader.

Due to expected inclement weather, play begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday with gates opening at 7:30 a.m.