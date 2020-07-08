On the fence: fans watch the Marathon Classic from their backyards

The party hole will be a little quieter this year because no fans are in attendance, but a family near the 14th green is providing a little noise from their yard.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — There are no fans allowed at this year’s Marathon Classic, technically, but along the back holes you can hear and see fans along their fence lines just trying to catch a glimpse of the world’s best women golfers.

The 14th hole, better known as the party hole, usually has fans cheering on a caddie race. Things are much quieter this year, but the Garris family is helping create a little noise.

“We are trying to make the best of the situation. We are all going through it together. It is what it is. We hope we are back out there next year,” said Kyle Garris. “This is still the party hole whether there is five of us or 25 of us.”

Just down the fence line is 10-year-old Alaina and her mom locked in watching the 13th green. Alaina has several favorite golfers and she made signs for each of them.

“We made a sign for Katherine Kirk because this is her year back after not being here for two years. She was the first golfer to ever give me a ball. We made a sign for Lexi Thompson because she is one of my favorites. We also made one for Christina Kim because she was really nice to me last year,” said Alaina Hedden.

The golfers have taken notice, running over to hand her golf balls and say hi.

“It’s cool that they think to look over and notice me. It’s cool that I can be here without actually being on the course. It feels like it because I’m so close.”